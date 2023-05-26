Australia is vulnerable to shocks in the broader bilateral relationship with China, after the Prime Minister backed a joint statement by the G7 stressing the need to ease reliance on trade with China.
That's according to one of Australia's leading experts on Australian-China business relations, Leigh Howard, chief executive of Asialink Business at the University of Melbourne.
Mr Howard claims the risks of a concentrated trade with Beijing is a cautionary tale of economic vulnerability and business risk.
"China has been the major buyer of Australian exports for many years, which means we're vulnerable to shocks in the system related to the broader bilateral relationship and the health of the Chinese economy," Mr Howard said.
"China's trade bans provided a cautionary tale of what can happen when you're overly reliant on a single market. Other populous nations in Asia are becoming increasingly affluent and have an appetite for Australian goods and services," he says.
Also read:Alumy Creek Angus to $26,000
The G7 rich nations, which increasingly see China as an economic security threat, issued a communique that referred to de-risking, not decoupling economic engagement with the world's second largest economy.
The gathering of the leaders of the world's most advanced democracies has agreed to diversify trade sources away from China, instead launching a "coordination platform" to counter China's coercion and work with emerging economies.
The G7 also plans to strengthen supply chains for important goods such as minerals and semiconductors.
"We're seeing Australian exporters growing their knowledge of new markets to give themselves more options. More often than not, this is a 'China plus' strategy aimed at de-risking their exposure and adopting a more diversified approach to exporting.
"This helps increase resilience for individual businesses and the economy as a whole," Mr Howard says.
The leaders also put pressure on the Chinese to cooperate, saying that a "growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest".
But Beijing has previously been unafraid to slap trade sanctions on countries which displease them.
Federal Trade Minister Don Farrell recently returned from meetings in Beijing, promising to persevere with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. Mr Farrell claims he's optimistic of having billions of dollars worth of trade restrictions on items such as barley, wine and lobsters being removed.
"Australian exporters are building their skills and knowledge to succeed in new markets. While countries such as Japan and South Korea are our second and third-largest export destinations, there is growing interest in markets such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam," he said.
"Developing capabilities relevant to Asia will be as much about diversifying commercial opportunities as it will be about strengthening our ability to combat economic coercion as a tool of statecraft," he says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.