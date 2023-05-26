Beef and business run in his blood, but at 21, Benn Reid is forging his own path in the industry, with a freeze branding venture that is taking off across the state, and beyond.
Given his upbringing on family's Reids Charolais stud at Kingaroy, it's no surprisehas passion lies within the cattle industry.
As well as their family stud, Benn's dad David is also well known within the industry as an accredited scanner.
After moving home in the middle of last year to help his parents run their cattle operation, while studying for his Bachelor of AgriBusiness which he will complete at the end of this year, Mr Reid decided he would have a crack at starting his own business.
"I sent out some emails one afternoon and it all just took off from there really," he said.
"In my gap year I worked at Burenda Angus and Brangus at Kaimkillenbun, and there would have been about 2000 weaners that we did freeze branding on that year, so that's when I learnt.
"I did my first job at Arubial at Condamine and from there I've had some pretty great support from some good studs to get me going."
With the demand for freezebranding growing alongside the rise of black cattle across the industry, but very few offering the service, Mr Reid said he had received plenty of support since starting out.
"Black is a pretty prominent thing now and it is definitely the best way to identify your cattle," he said.
"Fire brands won't show up, or they won't show up well on your black cattle, but the freeze branding just sticks out on your black cattle, it's pretty awesome.
"It's been pretty much half Angus, half Wagyu so far, but I've also done some black simmi and black limo bulls, and a few Simbrah bulls as well.
"I even did some Lowlines the other day, so that was very cool."
Having completed jobs from Comet in Central Queensland to Cooma, the capital of the Snowy Mountain region, Mr Reid said he has so far enjoyed the experience of travelling with his work.
"I've never really seen much of Australia, so I actually quite like the travel side of things," he said.
"Last week I was freeze branding and from the crush, I could see the snow on the snowy mountains, so it's pretty cool.
"It's been awesome so far. You get to meet some great people and see some pretty cool operations."
Having started his own breeder herd with a group of stud cows, as well as working with his parents, Mr Reid said he has found the freeze branding work to be a perfect addition.
"I've found it to be a really good mix because you can be at home and work with your own cattle, and then be able to go away and see what other people are doing," he said.
"It's good to see what other people are doing with their cattle and the different ways they run things."
