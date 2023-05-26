Man dies following crash on highway

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway.
Emergency services were called to the highway this morning, at Eungai Rail - about 20 kilometres south of Macksville - following reports of a crash.
Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the rear passenger of the vehicle died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 70s.
The driver, a woman aged in her 70s, and a front passenger were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.
They were taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for further treatment where the driver will undergo mandatory testing.
Police from Mid North Coast Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
