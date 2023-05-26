The Land
Man dies after single-vehicle crash on Pacific Highway at Eungai Rail, near Macksville

Updated May 26 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:11pm
Man dies following crash on highway
Man dies following crash on highway

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway.

