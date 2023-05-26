The Land
Home/News

Wild weather: Golf-ball sized hail falls in NSW

By Samantha Lock
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Severe thunderstorms have left Newcastle and the NSW central coast covered in hail. (Kaaren Morrissey/AAP PHOTOS)
Severe thunderstorms have left Newcastle and the NSW central coast covered in hail. (Kaaren Morrissey/AAP PHOTOS)

Golf-ball-sized hail stones and heavy rainfall have battered the NSW Central Coast and Newcastle, turning popular beaches white.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.