Repeat buyers bid up to $26,000 for top Alumy Creek Angus bulls

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 26 2023 - 8:00pm
Top-priced bull Alumy Creek 38 Special S092 by US sire Baldridge 38 Special sold to repeat buyer Jamie Crawford, Glenvillan Pastoral at Kingaroy, Qld, with Elders Studstock agent Brian Kennedy and Alumy Creek stud principals Colin Keevers and Lisa Martin.
Alumy Creek Angus at Tenterfield sold to a top of $26,000 for an average of $8617 across 47 sires sold at a clearance rate of 78 per cent.

