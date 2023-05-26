Alumy Creek Angus at Tenterfield sold to a top of $26,000 for an average of $8617 across 47 sires sold at a clearance rate of 78 per cent.
Top-priced bull Alumy Creek 38 Special S092 by US sire Baldridge 38 Special going back to Freys Opportunity 148A on the dam's side, went to keen repeat buyers Jamie and Nikki Crawford, Glenvillan Pastoral at Kingaroy, Qld, who will put him to pure Angus females.
The heaviest in the draft at 22 months old, 38 Special weighed 905 kilograms with a scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres. He exhibited excellent skin type with a long body and deep, heavy muscling. His Estimated Breeding Values record +23 for milk - in the top 13pc for the Angus breed - and +8.1 for Eye Muscle Area. He sits in the top 1-2 per cent for all growth traits, and sits in the top 4pc for carcase weight and top 11pc for scrotal fertility traits.
Last year the Crawford family were under-bidders on the record-priced Alumy Creek Monumental R095 which set a record for the stud at $52,000.
This year's best price equalled the 2021 top mark.
The Crawfords came away with three bulls including second-top priced Alumy Creek Entice S077, by Mogck Entice, another American performer, with Baldridge Compass on the dam's side. This bull came with figures showing moderate birth weight Estimated Breeding Vales and top 2-3pc across all growth traits plus top 6pc for carcase weight.
"We bought bulls last year and they did very well for us," said Mr Crawford. "They held their condition in the paddock."
Volume buyers Vony Griffin with Tony Roseby, Partridge Rural at Deervale via Dorrigo came away with six bulls, paying up to $16,000 for Alumy Creek 38 Special S123 by Baldridge 38 Special going back to Conneally Sandman on the dam's side.
Weighing 780kg at 22 months the sire sits in the top 13pc for growth and top 20pc for carcase weight. His positive marbling figure at +3.7 for Intra Muscular Fat was among the highest in the draft.
In fact Ms Griffin concentrated on high IMF with all her purchases topping the trait, bidding to $15,000 for Alumy Creek Trail Blazer S109 with the highest IMF in the draft at +4.0.
This bull is by US sire Ferguson Trailblazer going back to Baldridge Compass C041 on the dam's side and presented in the top 14pc for growth.
The bulls will go over pure Angus females.
Repeat clients the Wright family at Grahams Valley via Glencoe bought three bulls paying to $10,000 for Alumy Creek Prime Quarter S012 by EF Prime Quarter 5369, 900kg at 22 months, or the second heaviest of the draft, with a 41cm scrotal circumference and EBV figures that include +7.8 for EMA and +2.1 for IMF.
The bulls will go over Angus and Devon females.
Broadwater Angus stud at Bony Mountain via Warwick, Qld, paid $10,000 for Alumy Creek Entice S089 by Mogck Entice going back to Compass on the dam's side.
Alan Cole, Lower Acacia Creek bought two bulls paying to $14,000 for Alumy Creek Prime Quarter S043.
Repeat clients Rowan and Jennifer Smith, Hayden, Qld, bought two bulls to $7000 for Alumy Creek Sunshine S179 by Warrawee Quorum Q19 with top 24-32pc for Angus domestic and grass fed selection indexes.
"We like the temperament of Alumy Creek bulls and they have good genetics," said Mr Smith.
AuctionsPlus contributed to the sales with nine bulls sold all making $6000 with five sires going to Springsure, Qld.
The sale was hosted by George and Fuhrmann at Warwick with Elders, Glen Innes. Darren Perkins and Brian Kennedy knocked down the bids.
