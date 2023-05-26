TENNYSONVALE sold bulls and females to five states in their annual Simmental Fleckvieh sale held at Illabo on Friday.
A total of 30 of 45 bulls on offer sold to a top of $25,000 and an average of $8233.
Carl Baldry, Tennysonvale, said they were offering 20 more animals this year and the cattle was the most consistent line they had ever sold.
"Overall we are pretty happy given where the market is," he said.
Mr Baldry said there was a mix of new and repeat buyers, as well as strong online support.
Animals were sold to NSW, Queensland, Victorian, Tasmanian and South Australian buyers.
The top-priced bull was the red Fleckvieh Tennysonvale Tommy purchased by J Hindmarsh and Sons, Moss Vale, via AuctionsPlus for $25,000.
Tennysonvale Tommy was sired by Yerwal Est Quality Kid and out of Rivulet Misty.
The 14-month-old bull, 614 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 110 centimetre squared and measured 8mm for P8 fat and 6mm on the rib, as well as an intramuscular fat percentage of 1.40.
Mr Baldry said Tennysonvale Tommy was a cracking young calf who was sappy and very early maturing.
A total of 43 unjoined females were also on offer of which 30 sold to a top of $14,000 and average of $5517.
The top-priced female was Tennysonvale Trinee sold to Hartfield Simmental and Limousin, Sutton Forest.
The 12-month-old dark red Simmental Fleckvieh female, 512kg, was the first calf from home bred sire Tennysonvale Quality and was out of dam Lakeside Renee-R074.
Mr Baldry said she was their pick from birth.
"She's a sappy young heifer," he said.
Almost all remaining female lots were sold following the fall of the hammer, as well as a number of bulls.
The sale was conducted by Elders, with Lincoln McKinlay as auctioneer, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus and Elite Livestock Auctions.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.