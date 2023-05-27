The Land
More room for koalas to spread out along the NSW north coast

By Kathryn Magann
May 28 2023 - 7:00am
Koala-preferred bushland covering 4500 hectares near Port Macquarie has been purchased by the state. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
A NSW Labor pre-election promise to protect the state's koala population from extinction has taken another step forward, with the purchase of a parcel of land for dedicated habitat.

