Limousin lands top accolades at Casino Beef Week winning stud and led-steer events

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated May 27 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:30pm
Casino Beef Week supreme exhibit, the black Limousin Lindsay View Spencers Choice with breeder Josh Sawtell, Sawpit Creek; Beef Week president Brody Lisha, auctioneer agent and politician Thomas George presenting his trophy; judge Mitchell Franz with handler and fitter Murray Nicholls, Rukenvale.
Lindesay View Limousins from the border valley of Sawpit Creek via Kyogle topped the stud judging event as part of Casino's Beef Week on Saturday.

