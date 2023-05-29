Lindesay View Limousins from the border valley of Sawpit Creek via Kyogle topped the stud judging event as part of Casino's Beef Week on Saturday.
The bull Lindsay View Spencers Choice, 22 months, by Angladale Prestige from Willow Glen Gem took the judge's eye in gaining supreme exhibit, ahead of the champion junior bull Bizzy F Toronto, seven months, by NCC Red Odyssey from a Bizzy dam, bred and exhibited by Innes and Jessica Fahey and family, Rocky Creek, Copmanhurst.
Reserve champion junior bull also went to the Fahey family, with Bizzy F Statesman, 20 months, by Kenrol Mr HJ Ray from a Bizzy dam.
Champion senior female was awarded to the Braford Little Valley Natasha, rising three years old by Little Valley Jackpot from a Little Valley dam bred and exhibited by Little Valley Grazing Company at Stratheden.
Reserve senior female went to Bellview Duchess, 30 months, by Glenn Oaks Kilimanjaro K82 from a Welbatch dam, exhibited by the Humphreys family, Welbatch Pastoral at Mummulgum.
Champion junior female went to Lindsay View Tookawhile, 13 months, by Warrigal Real Deal from Red Rock Beauty exhibited in partnership between Josh and Kirsty Sawtell's Lindsay View Limousins and the Nicholls' family's Tookawhile Showsteers at Rukenvale
Reserve junior female was the Charolais Tookawhile Treasure, 16 months, by Kenmere Grand Master from Temana Natalie, bred and prepared by the Nicholls family, Rukenvale, who also readied all the Lindsay View Limousins for show.
A special class of Santa Getrudis was won by Yulgilbar Sidney, rising two years, by Hardigreen Park Vice Roy N44 from a Yulgilbar dam exhibited by the Yulgilbar Pastoral Company.
Sire's progeny was won by the Fahey family, Bizzy Brahmans with Little Valley Grazing Co in reserve.
Casino High School's own Charolais breeding program produced a bull that topped its class in the under 16 months division, Casino Titan by Rosedale Leader from Piora Confidence, propelling the students into a win in the schools' breeder award.
Champion Casino Beef Week led steer on the hoof, awarded under lights on Wednesday, went to a Limousin from Oakwood Limousins at Bundaberg prepared by Matthew and Peta O'Dwyer, Kalbar, Qld. The couple also won reserve heavyweight steer with another Limousin.
Champion lightweight steer went to a Speckle Park exhibited by Tom Jarrett and Heidi Nicholls. They won lightweight reserve with a Limousin cross.
Champion mid-weight steer was an Angus cross exhibited by the Makejev family, Old Bonalbo. Reserve mid-weight was a Limousin cross exhibited by the Nicholls family.
