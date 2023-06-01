It's June, so let's prune | In Fiona's Garden

Today is officially the beginning of winter.
The garden has slowed to a halt as the last leaves fall from the trees, with my little crabapple Malus trilobata finishing the season with a final flourish of scarlet.
This hardy crabapple from the eastern Mediterranean grows at altitudes of 1000 to 1500 metres in the Mount Lebanon ranges.
Its shape is truly fastigiate - branches parallel to trunk and the crown narrowing towards the top - and it bears white flowers followed by yellow fruit, rare for a crab apple.
A few years ago the neat conical shapes of a pair of these trees in our local town encouraged me to plant one between a nandina hedge and three smoke bushes (Cotinus).
I hardly need add that the smoke bushes are having the last laugh and pruning them is an increasingly onerous job every June.
Luckily we're only a week away from the long weekend, hurrah: family and friends are coming to stay and with any luck I'll have plenty of muscle to help me move the branches to the traditional bonfire.
June is a good month to prune wisterias and ornamental grape vines. Wisteria's long whiskery canes need cutting back to two to three flowering spurs to encourage their development during winter and spring.
Ornamental grape stems can be cut back hard to three or four main branches. It takes a few years to build up a good overhead framework but once it's in place its dappled shade will make your summer dining a pleasure forever.
Be sure to use uber sharp loppers and your tallest, steadiest ladder when overhead pruning. The nearest you are to what you're pruning, the less the stress on your shoulders.
Younger grandchildren aren't allowed anywhere near any pruning activity, instead I'm hoping they'll help me sweep up the zillion leaves carpeting the garden and barrow them to the compost heap (urged on with appropriate bribes - Iced Vovos head my weekend shopping list).
The exceptions are the plane tree (Platanus orientalis) leaves on our drive.
They take forever to break down, instead we shred them into mulch by mowing over them.
Mid-winter is when I start spreading compost on the garden and I need to get cracking now in order to make space for the prunings, weeds and leaves that will begin the process over again.
My vegie garden produces a heap of green waste, and I eventually got tired of carting it to my compost heaps which are some distance away.
Instead I've started a new, small heap next to the vegetable bed.
I chop up unwanted leaves, stems, roots and so on when I'm harvesting, add a cowpat from time to time and water the heap when I water the vegetables.
I'm hoping this will reduce unnecessary traipsing to and fro with the wheelbarrow while simultaneously providing me with fresh soil for the vegies whenever I need a shovelful. Win, win.
Final job for June is to plant English spinach seedlings and sow more seed for later.
