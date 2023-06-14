Experience & energy defines Rabo's Dubbo team

Rabobank Dubbo Team, L-R: Nicole Bladwell, Charlie Perry, Phil Read, Matt Wade, Adrian Pirie, Ben Sandell, Nerida Burton, Simon Hegarty, Louise Rosewarne, Luke Smith, Jessica Bush, Kevin Murray, Sally Roche, Jack Priest, Chloe Blatchford, Ian Shepherdson, Rochelle Pankhurst, Jake McKay, Georgia Campbell, Tom Hickman, Azara Regan

This is branded content for Rabobank.

Rabobank Dubbo boasts a number of team members who need little introduction across the Central West, thanks to decades of experience working with the region's local farmers.

This experience is complimented by the energy and enthusiasm of younger staff, with an exciting crop of emerging leaders within the wider team.

A strong team meeting local agri-banking needs

Area Manager Kevin Murray said that a number of the team have 20 to 30 plus years of agribusiness banking experience in the Central West, with many enjoying long-term intergenerational client relationships.

And, similarly to clients, he said a strong succession strategy was key to future strength.

Just as our clients look to succession and passing onto the next generation, so too do we, and we've got a passionate young team excited to support clients well into the future. - Area Manager, Kevin Murray

As an example of Rabobank's commitment to farmers in the Central West, the Dubbo team has welcomed two additional managers in recent years, Jake McKay and Ben Sandell, who both joined Rabobank with previous hands-on agricultural experience outside of the banking sector.

"We service from Wellington in the east through to Coonamble, Walgett up to the Queensland border and west to Wilcannia, and we see plenty of room for growth - hence the additional people," Mr Murray.

Rabo helping to upskill farmers in finance

As a bank dedicated solely to agriculture, Rabobank is equally invested in the development and growth of rural communities.

The Rabo Client Council is a client-based committee which provides advice on where the Rabo Community Fund can be best utilised.

An example is the Financial Skills Workshops, originating out of the Dubbo branch, aiming to help the region's young farmers.

Mr Murray proudly said: "Running nationally since 2018, our Financial Skills Workshops have already assisted 2,500 participants nationally to upskill their financial literacy."

The interactive, one-day workshops provide attendees with an understanding of financial statements and banking requirements, and how to interpret financial reports.

Many of our next-generation farmers are highly educated, or have extensive on-farm experience, but the nitty gritty of understanding financial reporting and banking requirements is not always easy to access, which is why Rabo's Financial Skills Workshops are so valuable. - Area Manager Kevin Murray

For over 20 years the branch has also supported the Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show and Sale in Dubbo, helping contribute to a vibrant agri sector, and supports numerous field days and events across the region.