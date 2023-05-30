Last week's Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale erupted from the opening lot when Tom Magnier of Coolmore Stud paid $1.5 million for group two winning Vancouver mare Vangelic.
This continued, as wallets hung open particularly by connections of Mr Zhang's Yulong Investments which spent a total of $33.4 million across three days.
This included the top of $4.1 million for Forbidden Love, an All Too Hard earner of $2.2 million, being sold as a breeding proposition.
Sold via Newgate Farm, Forbidden Love was one of four lots to fetch $3 million or more, the second top was supplementary entry and Invader group one winner Sunshine In Paris (and another sold from Newgate), which sold for $3.9 million to Sydney's James Harron Bloodstock.
Purchasing 66 lots, Yulong also paid $3.2 million (from the Sullivan Bloodstock draft) for dual group one winning Choisir mare Snapdancer, as well as $2.3 million for five-year-old Isotope, a triple listed winner by Deep Field.
At the other end of the scale, the Victorian-based breeding empire snapped up winning five-year-old Pierro mare Lady Devereaux for $110,000.
John Muir's Milburn Creek Thoroughbreds was the leading vendor by average (of three or more sold).
Its top entry sold was Piping Hot (dam of dual group one winner and $3 million earning Written Tycoon mare Coolangatta) for $3 million to Coolmore Stud.
By More Than Ready, Piping Hot was in foal to champion Australian sire I Am Invincible.
The national broodmare division grossed $107.1 million for the 492 lots sold (of 641 offered) for an average of $217,744.
Last year, 542 lots sold for $123.7 million for a $228,311 average.
The sale began with a fundraiser for the Holland family (which relates to the recent tragic passing of Victorian hoop Dean Holland) and the National Jockeys Trust.
It consisted of 15 stallions' service nominations donated from stud farms around Australia and grossed $323,500. Yarraman Park's Hellbent fetched the highest price at $40,000.
Magic Millions National Sale concluded this week with its yearling division consisting of 420 catalogued lots.
Provincial and metropolitan racing is now earmarked for prizemoney increases, with Racing NSW announcing an additional $6.5 million annually.
While country initiatives, including the Country Championships, The Kosciuszko, showcase meets and Highway Handicaps have received financial boosts, metropolitan races will now have a prizemoney hike to a top of $160,000 for a Saturday non-stakes event.
Minimum prizemoney for provincial races will increase to $42,000 each, adding almost $2 million annually to the provincial circuit.
He may have finished sixth in the David Coles AM Stakes-LR for two-year-olds during South Australia's recent major racing carnival at Morphettville, but Bolted In emphasised his sire, the now high-profile US-bred and one-time shuttler, Bolt D'Oro.
Winning on debut at Balaklava, Bolted In became the third winner (from only eight starters) for Bolt D'Oro, a bay horse which has to date only 25 named Australian-born foals.
By Godolphin's US champion and former Australian shuttle horse Medaglia D'Oro, the dual US group one winner Bolt D'Oro spent his Australian season at the now defunct Spendthrift Farm at Kerrie, Victoria.
America's champion first-season sire last year, Bold D'Oro, now commands a $35,000 stud fee at his celebrated Kentucky home of Spendthrift Farm at Lexington.
Bolt D'Oro's other winners, Bobble and Minto's D'Oro, have won two races apiece in Tasmania and Queensland, respectively.
Meanwhile, Spendthrift Victoria's former US-bred shuttlers - group one winners Omaha Beach and Vino Rosso have both been represented with first crop two-year-old winners in America. Omaha Beach became the first freshman stallion to sire a winner in America when his daughter Cynane won at Belmont Park last week.
Vino Rosso was represented with his first winner, a colt, Laugh Now, winning at Horseshoe Indianapolis, as well as having his first stakes horse, Zaino, which placed in the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes at Gulfstream Park, Florida.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.