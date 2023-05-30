The Land

Forbidden Love tops Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale

By Virginia Harvey
May 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Last week's Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale erupted from the opening lot when Tom Magnier of Coolmore Stud paid $1.5 million for group two winning Vancouver mare Vangelic.

