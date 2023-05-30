The Land
Good support for first Autumn Weaner and Feeder sale at Dubbo

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
May 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Danny Tink, Peter Milling and Co, Dubbo, with the equal-top priced lot from the first Dubbo Feeder and Weaner Sale last Friday. Picture by Denis Howard
Danny Tink, Peter Milling and Co, Dubbo, with the equal-top priced lot from the first Dubbo Feeder and Weaner Sale last Friday. Picture by Denis Howard

Inclement weather and a soft prime cattle market may have kept some buyers away from the inaugural Autumn Feeder and Weaner Sale at Dubbo last Friday, but there was still decent money around for quality lots with separate pens of Angus weaner steers and Limousin weaner steers reaching $1250 a head.

