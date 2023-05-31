The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Kosciuszko brumbry survey numbers under scrutiny

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
June 1 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pro-brumby lobbyists are questioning the Cairns survey numbers, saying they are exaggerated. Picture supplied
Pro-brumby lobbyists are questioning the Cairns survey numbers, saying they are exaggerated. Picture supplied

Brumby supporters have hit back at government plans to undertake a cull in the state's high country with claims that population estimates are "biologically impossible".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.