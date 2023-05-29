The Land

Glowing mushrooms are sprouting across the South Coast - here's why

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
May 29 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glowing ghost mushrooms are popping up in south coast forests, thanks to a combination of favourable conditions. Picture by Jorja McDonnell
Glowing ghost mushrooms are popping up in south coast forests, thanks to a combination of favourable conditions. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

Since arriving on the South Coast close to a year and a half ago, I've been on a mission to capture all things bioluminescent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.