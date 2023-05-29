The Land
Quality sells at Tamworth store sale

Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:56pm
Alex Robson, Rosevale, Attunga, sold a pen of 14 Angus heifer weaners for $700 at the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents fortnightly store sale. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
The impact of Queensland buyers, in particular, from the Taroom district was evident at the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents' fortnightly store sale, where heavier Angus weaners ranged in price from $720 to $1160/hd. Yearling steers topped at $1200, account Strathaven, Walcha.

