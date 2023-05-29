Mr Williams was introduced to the Santa/Charolais cross when he agisted his Charolais cows in the channel country in the Windorah, Queensland area, "and a neighbour's Santa bulls got in," he said. "They make good bullocks," he said, describing his success with the cross. Mr Williams said he markets his Santa/Charolais cross steers and heifers in the Tamworth saleyards, while his Charolais and Charolais-Angus cross calves are sold in the Armidale yards.