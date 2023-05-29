The impact of Queensland buyers, in particular, from the Taroom district was evident at the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents' fortnightly store sale, where heavier Angus weaners ranged in price from $720 to $1160/hd. Yearling steers topped at $1200, account Strathaven, Walcha.
LJ Grace, Niangala sold the top-priced Angus weaner steers, with a pen of 19 Booroomooka and Dulverton blood, estimated to be in the 315 kilograms to 320kg weight range. LJ Grace also sold a pen of seven Angus steers of the same bloodline but lighter in weight for $890.
The buyers from Queensland pushed up strong demand for both heavy and light steers, with restockers and feeders buying the secondary quality weaners.
READ MORE:
Commenting on the market after the sale, McCulloch Agencies, Alec Clydsdale said dry conditions already gripping the Upper Hunter region are starting to move across the North-West and colder days and nights are having the same effect in the New England and Northern Tablelands.
He said store markets were impacted by an oversupply of cattle and insufficient avenues for buyer demand.
The bulk of the heavier weaners of European and tropical breeds sold for $640 to $960/hd, while the lighter drafts ranged in price from $320 to $610/hd.
Ted Williams, Wilhelmshohe, Uralla sold a pen of 29 Santa Gertrudis/Charolais cross steers that made $920, while another pen of 31 of the same breeding made $770.
Mr Williams was introduced to the Santa/Charolais cross when he agisted his Charolais cows in the channel country in the Windorah, Queensland area, "and a neighbour's Santa bulls got in," he said. "They make good bullocks," he said, describing his success with the cross. Mr Williams said he markets his Santa/Charolais cross steers and heifers in the Tamworth saleyards, while his Charolais and Charolais-Angus cross calves are sold in the Armidale yards.
The yarding of 2700 head consisted mainly of weaners and cows and calves. The better drafts of weaner heifers ranged in price from $510 to $1200/hd, while light heifers were priced from $360 to $810/head, with heifers under 200 kilograms made from $260 to $330/head.
Opening the sale was a line of more than 120 Brahman yearling steers offered by Kia Ora, Bendemeer, that ranged in price from $260/hd to $620/hd. the steers had been bred in the Kimberly, WA and grown out at Bendemeer. Dewray Pastoral Pty Ltd, Scone offered a line of more than 40 Angus and European cross steers that ranged in price from $350 to $820/hd. Zarl Pastoral, Uralla sold Angus heifers, PTIC to Alumy Creek and Southern Cross bulls for $1400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.