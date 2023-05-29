Roesner - Keeping in touch with the modern day farmer!
Developed and manufactured by Roesner Pty Ltd, a family run company with a proud 122-year history, the Marshall Multispreader is Australia's top selling spreader, combining high standards of production with continual innovation and product refinement.
In 2013, the company diversified into software and electronics to develop new products for the fast changing precision agriculture market and with technology, Roesner took the Multispread to a new level.
The first software product, the Multispread Calibration app was released in 2013, followed by the award-winning Multispread MDC app in 2015 - one of the first hardware systems for ag machinery based on mobile device technology in the world.
The smartphone app delivers up-to-date machine calibration and operating information to mobile devices in the field.
In 2018 Roesner acquired Precision Agronomics Australia, an industry leading company at the forefront of precision farming and variable rate technology.
The MDC system was merged with PAA's Ratex system, rapidly accelerating the development of the i4M brand of machine controllers, mobile apps and web based systems.
"It is important we keep in touch with the needs of the modern-day farmer and we spend as much time in the field as possible, working with them to better understand their needs and challenges as we continue to integrate modern manufacturing methods and ongoing design improvements to meet customer requirements," said Roesner Managing Director Jeff Roesner.
"Farmers are constantly adapting and learning and we plan to continually innovate to support the modern- day farmer, whether that be through new machines, spare parts or servicing - anywhere across Australia."
"The company's resources and knowledge are deployed for the design and manufacture of products and components for harsh agricultural applications," Mr Roesner said.
"Built with precision the Marshall Multispread is built to last."
Since its launch in 1983, the Marshall Multispread brand has been sold all across Australia, with more than 11,000 units manufactured in this time.
Visit: roesner.com.au OR Free Call 1800 651 288
I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au
