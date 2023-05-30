The Land
Home/Opinion
Opinion

New job vacancies report a fresh reminder of need for increased focus on regional growth

By Robbie Sefton
May 31 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some regions have recorded vacancy growth rates of more than 500 per cent for medical practitioners and nurses. Picture by Shutterstock
Some regions have recorded vacancy growth rates of more than 500 per cent for medical practitioners and nurses. Picture by Shutterstock

There are not enough medical professionals in regional areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.