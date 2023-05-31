SNOWY Valleys Council will vote at the end of the month to start proceedings to de-amalgamate after a business case revealed the failings of the merged entity.
The Tumut and Tumbarumba shires were two of many NSW councils forced to amalgamate in 2016.
University of Newcastle local government economics professor Joseph Drew recently delivered a report for the council outlining a business case for the demerger.
The report noted the dire financial predicament the council is currently in and far from improving financial sustainability the amalgamation had cost ratepayers.
While the report said de-amalgamation would involve expense and considerable work for staff it also looked at the benefits.
"However, it is a one-time cost that potentially opens the door to greater efficiencies for the future (subject to management decisions) and ultimately removes important workplace health and safety risks."
Mr Drew's report concluded that SVC "should be de-amalgamated as quickly as possible".
"Moreover, the continued risk posed to the mental and physical well-being of staff, representatives, and the community - arising from the unsuitable configuration of the local government area - demands urgent redress."
Snowy Valley Council mayor Ian Chaffey said overall the report was not a surprise but it did highlight the magnitude of the issues.
"It's an issue that needs to be resolved," he said.
"The so called benefits from merged enterprises have not materialised, that they would be more efficient and provide cheaper rates and improve the delivery of services and greater range of services.
"I don't think they were ever there to start with and I think the premise from which mergers were brought about in rural areas were a figment of someones imagination.
"I think the concept is structurally flawed and as such is probably unsalvageable but obviously we have to go through the process."
Cr Chaffey said the financials were a strong argument for the demerger.
"If you look at the financial sustainability of the Snowy Valleys Council in the seven years coming up, not at one point has it broken even," he said.
"In fact that accumulated loss amounts to in excess of of $31 million in that time. I don't think any community can continue to operate in that manner."
Cr Chaffey said the report highlights that despite a 36.5 per cent special rates variation the council is still running at a loss of $4.1million and to address the issue another SRV of between 20 and 40pc could be needed.
"I'm not sure the community can continue to fork out that money," he said.
Cr Chaffey also said there was disconnect between the two major centres of Tumut and Tumbarumba with 80 kilometres between them.
"Financial sustainability is one thing but the tyranny of distance is another... the terrain of which the staff have to travel to carry out their duties whether they be in Tumut or Tumbabrumba is not the best - particularly at this time of year," he said.
"You can end up being snowed in, you can deal with substantial mount of wildlife on the road - that's an issue that needs to be addressed. The amount of time spent travelling is an impact on the efficiency of the organisation."
The council will vote on June 22 and Cr Chaffey said he thought council would resolve to proceed with the proposition.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
