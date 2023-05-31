The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Snow Valleys Council to vote on whether to proceed with demerger process

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
May 31 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Chaffey in 2016 when he was mayor of Tumabrumba Shire with the defunct council's then general manager Kay Whitehead. File photo.
Ian Chaffey in 2016 when he was mayor of Tumabrumba Shire with the defunct council's then general manager Kay Whitehead. File photo.

SNOWY Valleys Council will vote at the end of the month to start proceedings to de-amalgamate after a business case revealed the failings of the merged entity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.