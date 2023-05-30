A lot has been said about the country's move to mandatory eID tagging for sheep from January 1, 2025, and much of it has been from a negative point of view including issues such as the extra time it will take to tag animals and the added costs of purchasing tags.
Speaking at the Central West Local Land Services eID field day event at Grenfell, four sheep producers spoke of how they already use the electronic tags and how they have implemented their use into driving profitability on farm.
Mark Mortimer, Centre Plus Merinos, Devondale, Tullamore, said scoring and recording each animal's traits, combined with full DNA testing and use of genomics, creates an environment where each animal's potential is maximised and is only possible through the use of eID.
Mr Mortimer runs 1800 Merinos and said anybody getting into eIDs needs a goal for what they want to achieve. "The goal is not to put in electronic tags. They are just an enabler to enable you to get to your goal. So it's not just about whacking them in," he said. "You can't fatten sheep by weighing them all the time. So it's not the actual taking of measurement that gets you anything.
"Peter Drucker, the founder of Modern Management, said if you can't measure it, you can't manage it.
"So it's that measurement of information that enables you to make a management decision.
"And it's that management decision that's the important part, not the electronic tags and not the measurements."
ALSO READ:
Rebecca Maslin and her husband Charles run a self-replacing 3000-head Merino flock on Caragabal West, Caragabal.
In 2017, they decided to start putting eID tags in their first drop of lambs that year.
They have continued to do so since and at the end of this year, everything on their farm will be eID tagged.
"We started with a slow and steady approach," Mrs Maslin said.
"We took on board advice from a consultant and at the moment we're really using it to manage our ewes in regards to fertility and the production of that ewe.
"So we are taking scanning data of singles, twins and dries. We also record the conditions of those paddocks during lambing.
"For us in the last few years, it's been very interesting to see what happens because we're in really heavy flood country out on The Bland.
"Then we look at weaning weights, post weaning weights, and we've also been doing rump sampling of our hoggets and that's been used as a classing tool.
"So we know who is a twin born or a single born and the twin borns will go first.
"They may be a slightly smaller ewe, but she does have greater genetic potential in regards to fertility. So we're, we are moving along, slowly but surely."
Mike Rosser, Argyle Pastoral, Eugowra, said they identified early on what profit drivers they could control through the use of eID.
"We've got 175,00 acres two hours west of Burke and then a mixed farming block at Eugowra," he said.
"Traditionally we have run Dopers and we had eID tags in probably 8,000 ears at one stage.
"We identified with Dorpers the biggest profit drivers for us that we could control were our fertility and our stocking rate.
"Obviously if you haven't got any wool, and we don't get lambs, we get no money.
"I pretty much use eID for one trait and that's the amount of lambs conceived in my ewes and that's all I use for all my eID stuff.
"We join every eight months for each ewe, two mobs, four months apart so it's staggered. That way in a 12 month period, we've only got ewes that don't have a lamb in them or on them for a month. We're weaning about 1.85 lambs per ewe per year at the moment."
Mr Rosser said that's come about through the use of eID.
"We test for empties, and then we go singles early and late, twins early and late, and then we lamb in those mobs and re-stock only from our twin new lambs.
"So from 2016 to 2020, our twinning rate lifted by 40 per cent and that was just by keeping twin bearing ewes."
Mr Rosser believes using eID tags can help in tougher times as well.
"When it turns dry, I just go on the computer, click the top of the line for fetus' conceived, and then just do a draft off that," he said.
"I'm just getting rid of the worst performers. The key is to find your profit driver and you can make pretty substantial gains quickly."
Rodney Watt, Felix Rams, Greenthorpe, is a self-confessed numbers man.
He readily admits that he looks closely at the numbers. "Data and electronic tags meld together for me as the perfect way to manage our business," he said.
"The son and I, we weigh and tag our lambs at birth. That's how we get our pedigrees. We had 1730 lambs last year, so I do a lot of data collection."
Mr Watt believes eID has made recording that data easier and improved it's accuracy.
"Electronic tags have made our system easier, more accurate, and given us better tools," he said.
"It has made our operation more efficient. Every time our sheep come into the yards, we basically either read their tags with the stick reader because we are pulling out something or doing something, or we're running them through the auto drafter to draft them into their joining groups on weight.
"We don't condition score, we just run them through and when they're over a certain weight, they go one way or another. It's not perfect, but it's a lot quicker than a condition scoring sheet. It's a no-brainer for me."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.