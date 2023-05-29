A 21 year old man has been charged following a joint investigation in Nyngan.
Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT) officers attached to Strike Force Dozer in Orana Mid-Western Police District, together with officers attached to Strike Force Schwinghammer in Central North Police District RCPT came together to investigate rural property crime.
As part of ongoing inquiries, officers arrested the 21 year old man at a Nyngan property. He was charged with break and enter house steal value and steal motor vehicle. The man was given conditional bail to appear at Nyngan Local Court on Monday June 26.
The man was also issued a future court attendance notice for cultivate prohibited plant, goods suspected stolen in/on premises and larceny for offences in the Central North Police District.
He will appear at Dubbo Local Court on September 8.
Investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information about rural property crime to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
