21 year old man accused of theft from Nyngan property

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 30 2023 - 9:00am
Police have charged a 21 year old Nyngan man with several offences. Picture: File
Police have charged a 21 year old Nyngan man with several offences. Picture: File

A 21 year old man has been charged following a joint investigation in Nyngan.

Local News

