The Land
Home/Markets

Nutrien Ag Solution's Rod Turner dies unexpectedly at Roma

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 30 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Turner owned country at Roma and had these cattle to sell through the Roma saleyards. Picture: Clare Adcock
Rod Turner owned country at Roma and had these cattle to sell through the Roma saleyards. Picture: Clare Adcock

A legend of the Queensland livestock agency business, respected veteran agent Rod Turner is being mourned following his sudden death on Sunday afternoon at his Roma property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.