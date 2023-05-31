With a new free trade agreement coming into play between Australia and the UK this week, top London chefs are salivating at the opportunity to cook more of what they love best - Aussie beef.
To help promote Australian product the MLA invited key players down under for a week of immersion in the red meat supply chain, from paddock to plate, beginning with a tour of the nation's most diverse beef processor Casino Food Coop and complementing that with an on-farm visit to a regenerative grass-fed operation at Dyraaba
The world's most successful chefs agree as one that Australian quality, consistency and unbeatable 140 day shelf life all contribute to Australian product punching well above its weight on the world stage.
Chef Fred Smith runs a dozen Flat Iron steak restaurants in London and sources 600 tonnes of beef a year, mostly secondary cuts like oyster blade at marble score 2-3 to fill his customer's desires. In every deal Australian product is number one.
"For us taint is a big issue," he says, alluding to product from elsewhere, where the standard of processing hygiene and regulation is less.
Roy Ner, who ran 20 restaurants in Sydney including Matt Moran's Aria before opening his own high-end eatery Jeru in Mayfair, London, looks for quality steak and places Jacks Creek Wagyu with marble Score 8-9, along with Cape Grim Angus, as his go-to brands.
Both chefs already source Australian product and say the price is comparable to US or South American beef with the big difference that with Aussie meat they get what they pay for.
Blown bags, extra fat, tainted meat and terribly short shelf life are all complaints delivered to other products - but not the beef from Australia.
"When you see the factory floor and how meat is processed, it is clear Australia is a step ahead," he says.
The fine-dining chef said other nations did produce some of the best - like hazelnut fed Vicciola from northern Italy, or Rubia Gallega from Spain but at the end of the day Australian marbled meat stands out as "luxury".
Mr Ner described the Meat Standards Australia beef grading developed by the MLA a "game changer".
US head chef Stephen Toevs manages the kitchens in 500 Marriot Hotels from his Washington DC base and was pleased to learn how Australian farmers are adopting regenerative grazing, not only to benefit the environment but to enhance the eating experience.
At Joe and Benita Leven's Dryaaba property (the couple are pictured on our cover) he was exposed to the latest in best management regarding soil-first farming. Mr Leven, the member services officer for Casino Food Coop, is a former MSA employee who returned to the multi-generation family farm and is now leading the enterprise to the next level of beef production through soil health.
A six hectare trial paddock oversown with a dozen species of winter pasture - including legumes, brassicas, chicory fenugreek, rye and oats - has already proved its ability to boost existing soil organic carbon from 4 to 5.5 per cent and sequester 22 tonnes of atmospheric carbon dioxide.
"Our farm produces 510t/CO2 each year and yet this paddock, which is just 3pc of the farm, absorbs 30pc of those emissions," he told the chefs. "I'm excited. Through this practice we can grow more feed and the cattle grow quicker so their emissions' footprint is lower. It all makes sense and is a huge benefit to agriculture."
Indonesian chef Kartika Chandra, Toma Brasserie in Jakarta, said the Australian brand was "part of the charm" in selling best beef to her customers.
"It comes down to the quality," she said. "Australia is very knowledgeable in what they are doing. And the customer wants to know this. "As a chef it is good to see how beef is raised."
At Toma Brasserie rump, oyster blade, cheek and ox tongue are favourite cuts, with cheek and tongue prepared with sous vide techniques for 36 to 48 hours before grilling over charcoal satay style.
Shanghai foodie influencer on social media Pei Pei Yeng said the strong attraction in China to Australian beef was its sun-drenched qualities, raised with nature rather than against it.
"We appreciate the food safety and the variety of cuts from grass fed to grain finished," she said. "There are many cooking methods in China; many different chefs and they use beef they like, not just steak.
MLA's representative in Shangai Jan Zhao confirmed that food safety, farmer awareness and care for the environment were key selling points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.