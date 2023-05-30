The Land
NSW Farmers welcome easing of fertiliser prices

Updated May 30 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 11:00am
NSW Farmers claims more needs to be done to combat food inflation. Picture: File
NSW Farmers claims more needs to be done to combat food inflation. Picture: File

Reports of easing fertiliser prices are great news for Aussie farmers, but NSW Farmers warns more will need to be done in order to combat food inflation.

