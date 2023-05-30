AFTER 42 years in the trade, semi-retired butcher Allan Bowman is now on the production side of the red meat industry, and his recent excursion to Wingham Beef Week (WBW) with six certified grass-fed steers, resulted in seven broad ribbons, including the champion heavyweight carcase.
Mr Waldon lives at Bowman, just a few kilometres from Gloucester and runs a small herd as his semi-retirement project after 48 years in the red meat industry, including his more than four decades as a butcher and 15 years as a paddock-to-plate farmer and butcher. He estimates during his career; he's sold about 55,000 lambs and more than 10,000 cattle through his shops.
His recent successful trip to Wingham Beef Week was shared with one of the largest entries of led and unled cattle in the 36-year history of the event. Beef Week president Merv Presland said more than 180 head of cattle were submitted for the judges' scrutiny.
"This year, I entered six steers in the competition, all different weights and mostly different breeds, but most importantly, all grass-fed on 100 per cent natural pastures.
"Over the years, I have worked on pastures, pasture management (definitely not rocket science) and low chemical input farming.
Mr Waldon said part of his pasture mix is what some might consider unsuccessful varieties, such as setaria, paspalum, kikuyu and a winter base of white clovers.
"Setaria is successful for me because I don't let it get any high than knee high, no irrigation at all. I slash it before it gets too high and feed it like oats. It's what I consider day-to-day management.
"Keeping the grass below knee-high, and having smaller paddocks and working on a three to four-day rotation, means there is always fresh feed ahead of them."
He said the pastures get an application of single superphosphate, and he manages to get a number of years of productivity "when you look after it".
"Over the years, I always hear how genetics are the answer, and yes, genetics are good today, but we sometimes need to catch up on our farm and pasture systems.
Mr Waldon's cattle were entered the open class judged against the grain-fed cattle. The six steers took the reserve champion lightweight carcase, the champion heavyweight carcase, the reserve champion heavyweight steer, the champion pen of two steers, the reserve champion steer, the champion grass-fed steer, and the reserve champion grass-fed steer.
"That's not too shabby for six grass-fed cattle from a small farm at Bowman," he said.
The steers included genetics from Charolais, Galloway, Hereford, Red Poll, Murray Grey, Wagyu, and their crosses.
The Wagyu-cross steer gave him the highest marble score; a nine out of 10 on the AusMeat marble score and 1110 points on the Meat Standards Australia (MSA) score.
"I had a Murry Grey steer that scored great carcase points but didn't win a ribbon," he said. "It had an AusMeat marble score of four out of 10 and an MSA score of 640."
His retail outlets were in the upper north shore Sydney suburbs of Wahroonga and Turramurra, and he said his clientele during his retail years have become more insistent on knowing what and where their beef comes from.
"People are much more aware of chemicals and animal welfare," he said. "There is a growing perception that grass-fed beef is healthier, and I think this is a positive beef story for consumers.
"There are many good, positive stories in agriculture. Our customers want to know that the pigs, chickens and cows they will eat have a good life.
"What changes I have seen from behind the counter for the last 40 years to focus on what breeds are being used, but the more important question is: what is their welfare?"
