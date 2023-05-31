There is much right and good about Australia and Australians, although we do concentrate on the negative and sometimes need a jolt about our precious freedoms, our space, our generosity, our resources and technically, our freedom of speech.
Now I believe that we need to stand up and talk about the things that concern us and the anarchy that is taking hold of all of our rural, regional, coastal and urban communities.
In my previous ramblings, I have mentioned lawlessness.
But it is now getting to a stage of anarchy, and that is shocking for all of us normal, tax-paying, law-abiding folk who largely get ignored because we aren't driving a minority bandwagon.
The bait, "What is fair dinkum, and what is a fair go?" will attract many differing views on both of these topics, and I am going to throw my two bobs' worth in on what I reckon, and I am going to state what is not fair dinkum or a fair go.
Firstly, when did it become a sin or shameful to be a privileged, middle-aged white man who works hard and pays buckets of tax in his lifetime?
Who is encouraging this insulting rot?
It is a stupid, sexist, racist and ageist assault on our husbands, fathers, grandfathers and any decent men out there who care about their families and communities, not to mention all those brave (mainly male) folk who went out and fought for our freedoms.
If a protagonist can not come up with a meaningful dialogue without using such nasty and offensive rubbish speech, then perhaps they need to go back and learn about history.
Furthermore, what is "privileged" to you?
What privileged means to some other people may vary.
Personally, I think privileged is being born in a free country, having some form of healthcare and having every opportunity, no matter what gender, to have a wonderful education and job opportunities.
I don't believe it is a privilege to have rewards for hard work, such as a house and a car, and therefore do not believe that anyone has the right to steal or destroy the same because they see themselves as underprivileged.
Good, loving and kind men, stand up, don't allow this socialist offensive to continue to undermine your place in our world.
Once again, I see social media as being a catalyst for this nonsense.
It is a forum for the keyboard warriors, the whining minorities and unhappy people to unleash on our fellow Australians.
The very same good-living Australians fear "cancel culture" if they speak out about adolescent behavioural issues.
Now here is a thought.
If we really want to be fair dinkum, how about the honest and decent people take a stand against anarchy and the lawlessness that is now embracing our streets, our homes and everyday life in Australia?
