The Land

Grain growers face weather and global market challenges

By Angus Groves
May 31 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The northern hemisphere is preparing for harvest. When their grain hits the market, grain prices may drop. Picture by Shutterstock
The northern hemisphere is preparing for harvest. When their grain hits the market, grain prices may drop. Picture by Shutterstock

The NSW grain industry, a key player in our state's agriculture, is navigating some rough waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.