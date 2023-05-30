The Land
New DNA testing tech shows pure dingoes are not on the decline

Libby-Jane Charleston
Libby-Jane Charleston
May 30 2023 - 5:00pm
A dingo from Myall Lakes, NSW. Picture: Chontelle Burns
A dingo from Myall Lakes, NSW. Picture: Chontelle Burns

New research shows wild dingo populations have less dog lineage, with a much bigger proportion of pure dingoes than previously thought.

