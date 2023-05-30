New research shows wild dingo populations have less dog lineage, with a much bigger proportion of pure dingoes than previously thought.
The research, led by UNSW science, challenges the view that pure dingoes are on the decline due to crossbreeding.
The findings, published in Molecular Ecology show that previous studies have greatly overestimated the prevalence of dingo-dog mixes in the wild and that lethal methods to control 'wild dogs' target pure dingoes.
According to Dr Kylie Cairns, UNSW science conservation biologist and lead author of the study, dingoes are genetically distinct from domestic dogs but they can interbreed.
Dr Cairns said cross-species breeding, or hybridisation, can threaten pure species, which may become vulnerable to extinction by genetic dilution.
"There was a fear that dingoes were breeding themselves into extinction. But our findings show this isn't true, and dingoes are largely maintaining their identity," Dr Cairns said.
"The outdated DNA testing method that has been used up until now, was developed in 1999 and genetic methods have moved on quite a lot in that time."
The UNSW team looked at the extent of dingo hybridisation in different regions. The genetic testing analysed the DNA of 391 wild and captive dingoes and conducted detailed ancestry modelling and biogeographic analysis to find wild dingoes had far less dog ancestry than suggested by prior genetic studies.
"The old method, which relied on a relatively small number of genetic markers and limited reference population, overestimates the amount of dog ancestry in dingo samples - sometimes by over 30 per cent. This meant it often identified an animal as crossbred when it was a pure dingo or historical backcross," Dr Cairns said.
"But with the new test, we can look at 195,000 points across the genome compared with just 23 previously. So, it's a huge step up in reliability and accuracy."
The study found in Victoria, where previous reports suggested the pure dingo population was as small as four pc, the study found 87.1 pc of animals tested were pure dingoes and 6.5 pc were historical dingo backcrosses with more than 93 pc dingo ancestry.
Similarly, in New South Wales and Queensland, where dingo-dog hybridisation is assumed to be pervasive, most animals were found to be pure dingoes, and only two wild canids had less than 70 pc dingo ancestry.
Little evidence of hybridisation in the dingo population was found in the Northern Territory, South Australia, and Western Australia. Dr Cairns said reliance on the outdated DNA testing methods led to the conclusion that dingo-dog hybridisation is much more common than it actually is.
"Most dingoes in the wild are pure dingoes, and the remaining animals are more dingo than anything else," Dr Cairns said.
Dr Cairns believes many people find it convenient to refer to all dingoes as wild dogs.
"But the term obscures the reality that many pure dingoes and dingo-dominant backcrosses are being killed," Dr Cairns said.
"No other native species is treated in quite the same way as the dingo, which is subject to lethal control measures across all landscapes, including ones where they should be protected."
According to Professor Mike Letnic, UNSW science conservation biologist and senior author of the study, the findings can be used by policy makers to inform dingo management.
"Existing management decisions have been based on the findings from old DNA testing technology with limited resolution," Professor Letnic said.
"We now have a more advanced approach using higher-density genomic data that can be applied to dingoes to assess populations more accurately and inform management strategies with best-available evidence."
