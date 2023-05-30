Diversifying into lavender 20 years ago, the Bonner family at Aloomba, Liston, have added even further strings to their successful cattle operation.
With 110 Truffle trees planted, Tim Bonner said it was another avenue which the family was exploring to add to their income stream.
Trading as Aloomba Pastoral Company, Mr Bonner, his brother, Martin, and mother, Tere, operate 1417 hectares spread over 14 kilometres in the Liston district of northern New South Wales.
"We have three blocks of around 640 acres (259ha), and the balance (640ha) is on the home farm," he said.
"Our family moved here around 1870, and Martin and I are fifth generation, with our children being the sixth generation on this country."
Mr Bonner said they had always been graziers, and never really classified themselves as farmers, although did dabble in soybeans, growing them from the mid 1970's to 1987 to help develop timbered country into grazing land.
However, 20 years ago, Tere, who was a home economics teacher at Stanthorpe State High School, built her dream home with her late husband, Peter, on their bullock fattening block and started growing lavender on their home place, Aloomba.
"The lavender was mum's retirement fund, and still is, as she is still getting the income which keeps her independent," Mr Bonner said.
Aloomba Lavender is now a fully operational lavender farm, gift shop and B and B, with two hectares of lavender in the ground, producing between 200 and 300 kg of strip lavender and 20 litres of lavender oil annually.
"Some of the original lavender we are just about to push out and we have replanted almost half," Mr Bonner said.
"Each lavender is really good for a solid ten years, even though these older plants are almost 20 years old. It is a tough plant to grow in the fact that you want to irrigate and fertilise etc, but the more you do, the worse off you are," he said.
"Weed control is our biggest problem, so we've just recently put the last planting on weed mat, which has cut our chemical bill by 90 percent, and you are not spraying chemical near the plant."
Costing around $15,000 per acre ($37,050/ha) to plant, Mr Bonner said lavender required a "massive" rate of limestone when getting established.
"We have applied around 20 tonne per acre (49t/ha) of lime under it to make the soil poorer, as our soil was a bit too good," he said.
Mr Bonner said at present they were happy to produce enough lavender to supply their business.
"We harvest and bunch all by hand, and strip, seive and package it ourselves. We also have a steam distillation unit to produce the lavender oil, which Martin has been responsible for over many years."
He said harvesting began in late November and took approximately one month.
Bunches are hung to dry for a week to ten days, and then packaged and stripped for later use (stripped, stored, sifted and packaged as various craft products).
He said all the family were involved in the lavender enterprise, including his wife, Deborah, and Martin's two daughters, Layla, 15, and Dawn, 12.
"My sons, Adam, 26, Peter, 24, and Thomas, 22, all work off- farm, but are all heavily involved in the business when they are home.
"It is a real passion for us. We would rather grow less and grow it well, and I can still produce enough to satisfy the requirements of the shop.
"It has been tough for us over the years, eg long wet spells killing plants, and figuring out what works and what doesn't. Dad was doing most of it but when he passed in 2020 I had to step up to the plate and do a lot of learning."
Mr Bonner said growing lavender was a "fine line".
"There are so many things you have be quite deft at: you don't want to over irrigate, over fertilise or over prune," he said.
Mr Bonner said his father started breeding Hereford, Braford and Simmental cattle in 1965, and his grandfather, Ted, used to run a steer operation.
"Ted used to buy cattle from central Queensland, bring them down on the train, and grow them out to bullocks or forward steers," he said.
Mr Bonner said they started running Angus cattle about 20 years ago, when someone loaned them an Angus bull.
"As soon as we saw what the black cattle can do, we didn't want to go anywhere else," he said.
"We have been improving all the time with our genetics, and try and spend as much money as we can afford on our bulls."
Mr Bonner said the last sires they purchased were from Lode Creek Angus at Stanthorpe, Booroomooka at Bingara and most recently from Glen Avon stud at Guyra.
"We try and spread it around and keep our genetics wide," he said.
The family sold a large percentage of their herd during the drought, and are currently rebuilding their numbers, retaining their heifer portion each calving.
"We have 300 agistment cattle on our place at the moment, and we can carry 1000 head, but we've probably got around 800 at the moment," Mr Bonner said.
"We're pushing to get up to 350 breeders, predominantly pure Angus, and we sell into the feeder steer market, turning off steers at around the 450-520kg weight range," he said.
"Last year when we got up to $6.25/kg for 500kg steers it sort of spoilt me a bit, but when the money dropped away I held onto about 15, hoping it would come back, and they are still here."
Planting their truffle trees four years ago, Mr Bonner said were attempting to further diversify.
"We don't want to rest our laurels on cattle. We are pushing the lavender and truffles as our diversification now," he said.
With truffles also requiring 40 tonne per acre (98t/ha) of lime to make the soil poor enough and costing $50 per plant, the Bonner family are waiting to see how they perform.
"Once we see a return with the truffles we might plant more trees and go at least 50/50 lavender and truffles," he said.
"With retail prices sitting at $2000/kg for truffles, which may sound like a lot of money, you don't always get the class of truffle to meet the premium market. At the end of the day if we can average $1000/kg we'd be very happy."
We don't want to rest our laurels on cattle. We are pushing the lavender and truffles as our diversification now- Tim Bonner, Aloomba Pastoral Company
Also operating a camping operation on their property, the Bonners certainly have their fingers in a few pies, but believe it is essential in today's environment.
"Lavender and truffles compliment each other in marketing so we feel we still need a drawcard for the campers, and they always say they come and stay here because of the lavender," Mr Bonner said.
"Diversifying into niche industries always works and we welcome other tourism ventures to the district, as it helps make us a destination."
Ag Features and Special Publications
Ag Features and Special Publications
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.