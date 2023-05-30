The Land
Yass steers to $1340

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
May 30 2023 - 6:30pm
Luke Corcoran, Butt Livestock with Brian Blundell 'Brookvale', Uriarra, and his 22 Angus heifers, 283kg, sold for $815. The heifers were awarded best presented pen. Picture by SELX.
Black was best with Angus weaner steers sold to a top of $1340 at the weaner and store cattle sale at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange Yass last Friday.

