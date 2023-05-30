Black was best with Angus weaner steers sold to a top of $1340 at the weaner and store cattle sale at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange Yass last Friday.
Numbers dropped from the recent weaner sales to a total of 1713 cattle yarded which mostly consisted of weaner steers.
Jim Hindmarsh and Son agent Nick Harton said the market was back from the last weaner sale the previous fortnight.
"On the better pens of black steers they wouldn't have been that far behind but on the bits and pieces it was definitely cheaper," he said.
"The better weighted black cattle sold okay - anything that wasn't straight black in the steers was tough and met more a subdued market.
Read more: Weaner steers hit a $1250 top at Dubbo
Read more: Tamworth Angus weaner steers top $1160
"Heifers were the same - if they were straight black and had a bit of weight they held okay."
Lighter weaner steers weighing less than 200kg sold from $110 to $700, weaner steers in 200kg to 280kg made $580 to $1180 while those more than 280kg reached $1340.
Weaner heifers weighing less than 200kg sold for $380 to $780 while heavier heifers made up to $1020.
Cows with calves sold to a top of $2120 but typically sold for $900 to $1300.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold for $1275 to $1500.
The best presented pen of steers was awarded to Burn and Daniel, Yass, for their 30 Angus steers, with Bongongo and Twynam blood, sold for $1330.
A line of 13 Angus steers, 306kg, from R and K Hinds, Gunning, sold for $1205.
O Waters, Wheoo, sold seven Angus steers, 256kg, for $950.
The best presented pen of heifers went to Brian Blundell, Brookvale, Uriarra, for his 22 Angus heifers, 283kg, sold for $815.
McAlister Boonie Doona, Goulburn, sold 10 Limousin-cross heifers, 373kg, for $1000.
A line of 24 Charolais-cross heifers, 251kg, from AL Friend and Co, Breadalbane, sold for $705.
The best presented pen of cows was awarded to Peter and Margaret Hyles, Berremangra, for their 12 PTIC Angus heifers, sold for $1100.
Little Burra Pty Ltd, Burra, sold 10 Angus-cross cows with calves for $1500.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.