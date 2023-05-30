Big day out planned to raise funds for more bush trainers

Don't miss your opportunity to be a part of the inaugural Active Farmers Sports Lunch to be held Friday, June 23. Picture supplied by Active Farmers

This is branded content for Active Farmers.

Sporting Stars and the "Bush Poet" will be part of special day set to raise funds and awareness for Active Farmers and their commitment to build stronger, more resilient communities and mental health in rural Australia.

The inaugural Active Farmers Sports Lunch to be held Friday, June 23, will include high profile sporting personalities to help raise money to improve rural health and resilience in farming communities.



The lunch event will be held at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney with special guest speakers such as, TV and radio cricket commentator, Lisa Sthaleker, the Bush Poet, Murray Hartin, former Wallaby, Justin Harrison, TV and radio cricket commentator, Kerry O'Keefe, and Stan Sports' Nick McCardle as emcee.

The CEO of Active Farmers based in Young, Justin Sampson has high hopes for the event.



"This is a great opportunity to bring Active Farmers to the city and raise corporate funds for our trainers, who live in farming communities across the country," Mr Sampson said.



"We are hoping for at least 250 people and we are very much on track for that goal."

Mr Sampson said there were some great event sponsors supporting all three events, including Foundation Partners, Delta Ag Group and Westpac Agribusiness, UPL, Corteva, Taylor Wines, Gage Road Beer and Matso's ginger beer.



"Between them, we have some terrific auction items donated such as a beach holiday house stay, harbour cruise, sailing cruise, restaurant dinner for ten and a suite at Randwick Races, amongst many others."

There are some big sporting events this year including the FIFA Women's World Cup, the women and men's Ashes Tour, and the Wallabies preparation as they head into Rugby World Cup France in September will be discussed.

Tickets are still available at $250 per person or tables of ten for $2,500. The event will commence at 12 noon and is open to anyone keen to learn how they can help support Active Farmers.

To register for these fantastic events and help Active Farmers make a difference in rural Australia go to Active Farmers.

Alternatively, contact Justin Sampson, or Ali Lane, Office & Partnerships Manager, team@activefarmers.com.au

About Active Farmers

Active Farmers, powered by Delta Agribusiness and Westpac, is a grassroots organisation that brings farming communities together to counter alarming mental health statistics in the regions, through group fitness in a fun, supportive environment.



It has grown to a team of 48 qualified personal trainers in more than 60 small farming communities across the country, reaching more than 1500 participants each month.

Active Farmers contributes to the resilience of many communities it works with, by improving the social fabric and connectedness of those it operates in. Independent research conducted by the Regional Australia Institute strongly supports this.

The independent research found:

98.1 per cent of respondents scored their mood 4/5 after attending an Active Farmers group/event, with physical activity, social connection and taking time out being the most common factors.

91.1 per cent of respondents socialised with people they would not ordinarily be able to, and similarly, 91.8 per cent felt they have a great sense of belonging through Active Farmers.