The continued explosion in feral pig numbers across the state is of concern, not just at a local level but also for the broader community.
We have heard anecdotal reports that there are so many aerial shoots underway that helicopter pilots are running out of flight hours.
And when they do go up, the shooters are getting hundreds of pigs and their rifles are getting worn out.
But despite these efforts, we hardly seem to be making a dent in the population.
These animals breed incredibly quickly, and can be very destructive to crops and other animals - our members are reporting huge losses in the paddocks, and will need to be extra-vigilant come lambing season.
The pigs even pose a threat to people as we have also heard of a member being knocked over in the house yard by a sow with piglets in tow.
I found out how dangerous they can be when a boar charged me on my motorbike and flipped it, knocking the wind out of me. I'm just thankful those tusks didn't come back and do lasting damage.
Beyond the physical destructive force, feral pigs are great vectors of disease and can carry foot and mouth disease (FMD), and I'm very concerned about the implications of such a widespread pig population if that disease made it to our shores.
NSW Farmers recently teamed up with Local Land Services to facilitate four FMD workshops in Wagga Wagga, Casino, Tamworth and Dubbo, where we went through how to identify FMD and what to do if you suspect a case, and the work done to prevent emergency animal diseases.
One of the biggest efforts we could make to limit the risk of an FMD outbreak would be to get on top of these pig numbers quickly, especially since the economic impact of an FMD outbreak (estimated at about $80 billion) completely dwarfs any cost for control methods.
The added bonus would be safety for people, animals and our crops.
