Last weekend, the ongoing US debt ceiling discussion had reached an in-principle agreement between the Democratic and Republican parties.
If the deal passes both chambers of Congress, the debt ceiling will increase for two years which will allow the government to borrow more until after the 2024 presidential election.
US technology stocks rallied last week despite the ongoing debt ceiling discussion and rising yields.
The S&P500 was up by 0.9 per cent last Friday, and the NASDAQ also benefited and increased by 1.7pc.
Nvidia was a strong performer last week; the stock price increased by 25pc after the company released its surging AI-related revenue forecast, which surprised the market.
Over the last week, US short-end yields were higher, with the two-year yield increasing by 30bps and reaching 4.56pc on Friday, while the 10-year yield rose by 13bps over the week and reached 3.8pc on Friday.
In the UK, May CPI came in higher than expectations, and the market is pricing in another full rate hike.
The headline inflation moved down from 10.1pc to 8.7pc against the expected inflation of 8.2pc.
The core inflation increased from 6.2pc to 6.8pc, and food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation remained persistent at 19.1pc last month.
Bank of England Governor Bailey acknowledged the stickiness of inflation but denied the existence of a wage-price spiral in the country.
In response to the higher-than-expected inflation number, the market is now pricing in another 90bps rate increase for the rest of the year, with the chance of another 50bps hike at the next meeting.
In Australia, prior to the June Reserve Bank meeting, the minimum award wage decision will be released on June 2, and the announcement will influence the direction of wage growth in the economy.
The release of the minimum wage rate will impact 200,000 people, and the award wages will be applied to about 2.4 million people in Australia.
The treasury penciled in an award wage increase of more than 4pc, which could be adding to the inflation problem in Australia.
