NUTRIEN Ag Solutions has raised more than $50,000 for Do it For Dolly.
Branches across Australia swapped their signature green for blue shirts and held various fundraisers over the past month in an effort to take a stand against and raise awareness for bullying.
While Do it For Dolly day was on May 12 fundraisers continued beyond the day.
The company had pledged an initial $10,000 for the cause to kick start donations and corporate affairs coordinator Mady Muirhead said Nutrien Ag Solutions had supported Dolly's Dream since its inception in 2018.
"The tragic loss of Dolly created a movement that Nutrien is so proud to champion and help create positive change for the future. Her legacy resonates loud and clear and the #bekind message is embraced by our colleagues, customers and communities right across Australia," she said.
The Tamworth team sported blue at the store cattle sale on Do it For Dolly day, and agent Joel Fleming said it was an important cause to support.
"It's a very important issue amongst a lot of young people and the reason behind that is social media and the access to be able to talk to people is a lot different to that of 20 years ago," he said.
"There's absolutely no excuse to be doing that to someone."
