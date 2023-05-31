The Land

A 45 year old has been charged with multiple theft and break-in offences in Barigan

May 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Police arrested a Mudgee man for a range of offences including break-ins and theft. Picture: File
A 45 year old man has been charged following an investigation into a break and enter, steal at a property at Barigan.

