A 45 year old man has been charged following an investigation into a break and enter, steal at a property at Barigan.
According to officers from the rural crime prevention team, the man entered the Barigan Road property around 4am on May 6, stealing a Toyota Hilux utility, tools, a block splitter and 44-gallon drums of fuel.
Officers in Mudgee commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident and arrested the man on May 29, charging him with:
. Aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence
. Steal property in dwelling-house $ 5000
. Take and drive conveyance without consent of owner
. Receive property theft serious indictable offence and,
. Goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
The man was was given conditional bail to appear at Mudgee local court on August 1.
