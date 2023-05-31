Flooding has impacted more than 80 per cent of the state's dairy farmers, with more than half severely affected in the past year, a report has found.
As NSW dairy farmers wait to see what the new milk prices are today, the May 2023 Situation and Outlook Report from Dairy Australia shows in those same areas affected by floods hay and grain input prices had risen on the same price last year.
For Bega Valley there was a 26pc rise for hay and 35pc increase for grains and for the North Coast there was a respective 83pc and 23pc rise.
"The flood events of this season, in conjunction with other medium-term drivers (high beef prices, labour shortages, continued farm exits) contributed to a likely 2022/23 season total 4pc to 6pc below 2021/22," the report said.
NSW Farmers dairy committee vice chair Malcolm Holm said a drop in prices from processors coinciding with high input costs and competition for land were making it harder for farmers to stay in the industry, which would have an impact on future milk production.
"We've seen the milk pool shrink and prices drop, and there's a real concern that we could see a future with much less locally-produced dairy products," Mr Holm said.
"The weather and access to workers is part of this, but there needs to be a concerted effort from everyone in the supply chain to ensure dairying can be a profitable business into the future.
"I'd hate to see the day where we need to import milk, butter and cheese because local products become too scarce."
It comes as processors have until 2pm today under the mandatory Dairy Code of Conduct to release the opening milk prices.
Bulla was first out the gate announcing $8.80-$9.60 a kilogram milk solids, it followed on Tuesday with Lactalis announcing a 5 cents a litre drop in its 2023-24 milk price, from 87c/L to 82c/L.
At lunchtime on Wednesday, Norco Co-operative announced a record farmgate milk price for its northern NSW and south-east Queensland suppliers.
The dairy co-operative has offered an additional 1.1c/L, taking its average price to 88c/L.
This is the highest price Norco has ever offered its suppliers.
More reading: Don't underestimate the power of a truck cap
Meanwhile the report also outlined that 84pc of businesses are feeling positive about their own businesses with climate a concern for 40pc partly driven by the unpredictability experienced over recent seasons.
"Competition to secure milk will continue to be strong in 2023/24 and farmgate milk prices likely to remain above average," Dairy Australia's industry analyst, Eliza Redfern said.
"Falling export commodity prices are impacting dairy processor returns and incentivising imports, but a tight milk pool ensures the need for supply is strong.
"Consumer purchasing power has tightened and high-priced plant-based products are taking a hit. There are now less households purchasing plant-based beverages, with more households exclusively buying milk at 58.7 per cent and the majority of households purchasing dairy overall."
More reading: Tags could drive sheep farmers out of industry
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.