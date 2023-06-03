A common misconception is that the Ronald McDonald House Central West (RMHC) at Orange, is mainly there for the families of seriously ill children, so thankfully, most of us can think, "Phew, we won't need to use it".
However, it is a facility that anyone could find themselves using at an unforeseen time. Albeit for a premature baby, a farm accident, a road traffic incident, a serious burn or any other kind of accidental injury sustained by a child.
Now that Orange is also home to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), which offers inpatient child/adolescent Mental Health treatment, then the RMHC Central West is potentially a home away from home for all residents of NSW from the Victorian to Queensland borders.
RMHC Central West NSW opened for its first family in April 2015, and since then, more than 1230 families have stayed for 9746 nights, equating to accommodation savings of more than $1.461 million.
RMHC Central West provides free accommodation for families with a sick or injured child and also for high-risk pregnancy mums and their families pre-birth.
RMHC Central West is open 365 days a year, 24/7, and is supported by a staff of 2.5 and a dedicated team of more than 100 volunteers.
Volunteers have given freely of their time with over 90,000 hours of service to support families who find themselves at RMHC.
New parents Lou and Garry (surname withheld) have been on a rollercoaster ride since the birth of their son, Henry, in September 2021. Born at 24 weeks during COVID-19, Henry weighed only 560 grams.
Lou and Garry were at a 22-week routine antenatal appointment at Parkes Hospital when they were told they needed to go to Orange Hospital immediately to be assessed by an obstetrician.
Lou was admitted that night, and Garry was offered a room at Ronald McDonald House Orange so he could stay close to his family.
"All sorts of things start going through your mind; it's quite daunting. The Ronald McDonald House Orange staff and volunteers were great to speak to about it," Garry said.
"One volunteer's husband was also born at 24 weeks, and he is 70 now. He would have been a miracle baby back then. It was quite uplifting to hear."
Orange Hospital wanted to monitor Lou and put her on bed rest. Fortunately, she was able to join Garry at Ronald McDonald House Orange, which is on the hospital grounds.
"They gave us a home, and the volunteers made life easy for us. This was during COVID-19, and the volunteers made meals for us so we didn't have to go to town and risk exposure," Garry said.
Lou said it gave Garry the opportunity to support her in Orange throughout the testing time.
"It would have been a pricey stay without Ronald McDonald House, or Garry would have had to travel for two hours each way. It made the situation less stressful."
Lou and Garry stayed at Ronald McDonald House Orange for a little more than two weeks, before they were transferred to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital, where Henry was born the day after arriving.
"It eases financial pressures and the physical toll of having to be a distance away. Having a support network around who get to know your story is so helpful," Garry said.
"Everyone in Orange has been great, too; they sent care packages and are like an extended family. I can't speak highly enough of them."
Redtember was the initiative of Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick, inspired in 2017 by a student who suddenly became ill and was sent to Sydney for treatment.
The family relied heavily on a Ronald McDonald House for accommodation and support.
The concept of Redtember is simple. For schools and businesses, wear red for a day, decorate your business in red, hold a morning tea, or a barbecue, collect money for RMHC and raise awareness for sick and injured children and adolescents experiencing mental health issues who need to be away from home.
"Bathurst High Campus co-ordinates Redtember by contacting schools and businesses," Denison College, Bathurst High Campus administrative officer Rachel Trounson said.
"Staff and students are incredibly committed to raising funds for Redtember, last year Bathurst High alone raised more than $20,000 thanks to the wonderful support of the Bathurst community and local businesses."
"Most of these were in the immediate area of Bathurst, yet RMHC provides this service for 86 per cent of rural NSW, so we need rural people to get on board," Ms Trounson said.
All funds raised go directly to RMHC in Orange. Contact your local schools, businesses large and small, community and sporting groups and ask them to participate in Redtember.
"Bathurst High School has contacted more than 180 schools directly by email, but emails can easily be ignored," Ms Trounson said.
"We need the community to contact schools and say, 'We want this school to participate in Redtember'."
To register or donate now, visit fundraise.rmhc.org.au/event/redtember2023/home or scan the QR code below.
