The Land

Shifting the energy focus away from fossil fuels

June 1 2023 - 5:00pm
National Renewable In Agriculture Conference founder Karin Stark. Picture supplied
With high input costs cutting into farm profits and burgeoning climate extremes creating uncertainty around weather, savvy producers are beginning to look at better and wider use of renewable energy as part of their enterprise.

