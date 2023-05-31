The largest volunteer network in NSW will meet in Dubbo in June to celebrate, motivate and educate their fellow agricultural show societies on what makes a great show in 2023 and beyond.
All volunteers from shows as far afield as Wentworth in the west, Moree in the north and Bombala in the south of the state are invited to attend the one day conference, hosted and funded by AgShows NSW.
The 192 country and suburban shows in NSW welcome more than one million patrons annually, some attracting a couple of hundred visitors through to the likes of Camden, Bathurst, Taree, Newcastle, Lismore, Hawkesbury and Blacktown Shows welcoming over 40,000 ticket holders each.
While shows are steeped in agricultural history, with longest running country shows in the state dating back over 175 years including the likes of Maitland, Kiama and Penrith Shows, this conference hosted by the peak body focuses on the future.
"Agricultural shows have always been an integral part of Australian culture. These shows go a long way to boosting regional economies and strengthening the collective spirit of our communities and families. Our 192 agricultural shows are the backbone of their local communities," Peter Gooch, president of AgShows NSW, Moss Vale, said.
"We'll welcome shows into Dubbo on the Friday night, June 16 for social drinks and networking hosted by the youth contingent of AgShows NSW, known as 'Next Generation," Mr Gooch said.
"It's a great time to meet other volunteers, chief stewards, committee members and next generation delegates to find out what works at their shows, what hurdles they have overcome, and how they're growing and innovating."
The big day is Saturday June 17 at Dubbo RSL where there'll be panel sessions and speakers focusing on topics such as tips and tricks to attract, retain and reward volunteers who are the backbone of show societies, leveraging youth programs like Young Woman, Rural Achievers and Young Judges to find our future leaders.
Other topics will include tips for creating great culture and smooth-running committees, being cyber secure in the era of hacks and cyber attacks, and cultivating creativity through great ideas, smart innovations and quick wins.
Speakers include John Peacock AM of the Associations Forum, John Bennett OAM of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW and the Royal Agricultural Societies of the Commonwealth. Phil Lemieux of PSC Insurance and a variety of show societies sharing case studies and successes.
"There's also an adjacent seminar hosted by Lyndsey Douglas of the Show Announcers Academy being held at The Exchange on Friday afternoon for aspiring commentators and show broadcasters," Mr Gooch said.
