The Land

All show volunteers are invited to the annual celebration of ag shows

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 31 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgShows NSW is hoping its meeting in Dubbo in June will help inspire and motivate attendees to create great future shows across NSW. Picture via Jamie Brown
AgShows NSW is hoping its meeting in Dubbo in June will help inspire and motivate attendees to create great future shows across NSW. Picture via Jamie Brown

The largest volunteer network in NSW will meet in Dubbo in June to celebrate, motivate and educate their fellow agricultural show societies on what makes a great show in 2023 and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.