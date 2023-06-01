The Land
Goondiwindi Motherland celebration

By Newsroom
June 2 2023 - 5:00am
Katherine Ballon, Roma, Queensland, Jillian Whittaker, Mungallala, Qld, Georgina Simson Premer, Steph Trethewey of Dunorlan, Tasmania, Caitlyn Power, Glenmorgan, Qld and Lydia Woods of Pittsworth, Qld, (front) Alice Woods, Toobeah, Qld, Kate Brow, Canberra, and Kate Heading, Coppabella, Qld. Pictures by Alisha Reading, The Farmers Friend.
More than 100 women from across regional and remote NSW and Queensland gathered recently in Goondiwindi, Queensland, to mark Motherland's first annual Mother's Day event, raising more than $15,000 to support and grow the charity.

