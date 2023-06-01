More than 100 women from across regional and remote NSW and Queensland gathered recently in Goondiwindi, Queensland, to mark Motherland's first annual Mother's Day event, raising more than $15,000 to support and grow the charity.
Motherland was founded in 2019 and has been supporting rural women throughout their motherhood journey through Motherland Village, Australia's first online rural mothers group program, and inspiring podcast episodes that are released weekly. The podcast recently reached 600,000 downloads, and Motherland Village has connected more than 170 rural and remote mums to their personalised support group online.
Stephanie Trethewey, founder and chief executive officer of Motherland and 2022 National Rural Woman of the Year, said seeing so many Motherland members and supporters in Goondiwindi was humbling.
"Motherland is my baby - born from my own deeply personal struggles as a mum on the land - and even though we spend so much time connecting virtually, it's always fantastic to be able to meet rural mums in person and continue building our community," Ms Trethewey said.
Goondiwindi, Qld farmer and Motherland's Queensland Ambassador Alice Woods hosted the Mother's day event and said it was great to celebrate an organisation that has positively impacted her life.
"Motherland has been an absolute game-changer for me and has supported me through a dark and challenging time after my second child was born," Ms Woods said.
"My Motherland community has had more of an impact on my life than I ever imagined, and I am now so passionate about helping other rural mums find their village as well."
All proceeds from the Motherland fundraiser will go directly to the charity to enable its growth and impact now and well into the future.
For more information about Motherland, including how to enrol in Motherland Village, visit: https://motherlandaustralia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.