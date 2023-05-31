More than 100 students from throughout Central West NSW spent the day learning all about pigs at the Bedgerabong Pig Youth Show.
Held at the Bedgerabong Showgrounds and put on by the local PA and H Society, the Pig Youth Show provides an opportunity for students to experience aspects of the pig industry usually unavailable to them.
Students from Forbes High School, Condobolin High School, Murrumbidgee Regional High School, Bedgerabong Public School, The Henry Lawson High School Grenfell, Parkes Christian School, Trundle Central School and Orange High School enjoyed a range of activities put on by pork producers, industry experts, Local Land Services and NSW Department of Primary Industries.
Event coordinator and secretary of the Bedgerabong PA and H Society, Anne Earney, said the event is a valuable educational tool for the students.
"We started Pig Youth Show in 2015 when they had the first stud pig sale here," she said.
"Unfortunately last year we didn't have this event due to Japanese Encephalitis. We had one the year before but again didn't have one the year before because of Covid.
"So this year is sort of like a restart.
"It is important to have a day like today so the kids at schools get to do all the practical skills involved with pigs without the teachers and the schools having to keep them.
"It also gives teachers a chance to see if they could do pigs at school.
"When Murrumbidgee Regional High School came their first year, they then went and got pigs at the school.
"So they do pigs at school now."
Ms Earney said the day couldn't come together without help.
"We have a tight little network of local producers as well as the producers who have come from Adelaide to Casino and everywhere in between," she said.
"The day can't happen without the stud pig sale and the help of these producers."
Ag teacher at Forbes High School, Rachel Eagles, said the day was an important one for her students.
"it's an important day for our students as it allows them exposure to the pig industry, which we currently can't get due to biosecurity risks," she said.
"So we can't actually go onto farms as school groups.
"But the best part about this day is students get access to learning how to junior judge pigs, parade them, wash them, and learn about reproduction and the technology around that.
Local Land Services have done a feral animal talk and the kids observed a butchery demonstration.
"They saw how a carcase of pork is actually cut up in a butcher shop.
"It's just a great day and it demonstrates to the kids that there's more than just working on a farm involved in the pork industry and in agriculture overall.".
