A 27 year old man will face court, charged with serious driving offences following a crash which killed two other men in North Nowra last night.
Emergency services found two men, aged 36 and 41, critically injured, around 7pm May 31. Police were told the men were lying on the road when they were run over by a utility.
By-standers rendered first aid until NSW ambulance paramedics arrived; however, both men died at the scene.
The driver of the utility - a 27-year-old man - was breath tested at the scene and returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis, before being taken to Hospital for mandatory testing.
Following further inquiries, he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death) and driving with middle-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
The North Nowra man has been refused bail to appear at Nowra Local Court.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
