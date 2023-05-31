The Land

Two men died after being run over by a ute in North Nowra

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated June 1 2023 - 10:22am, first published 8:00am
Police are investigating an incident in North Nowra after two men were run over by a ute. Picture: File
A 27 year old man will face court, charged with serious driving offences following a crash which killed two other men in North Nowra last night.

