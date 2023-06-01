A MAJOR new $100 million feedmill has been proposed for Tamworth with plans showing it could produce more than 17,000 tonnes of chicken feed to cater for the city's growing poultry industry.
Tamworth - which has dozens of poultry farms and is home to chicken giant Baiada - would house the new Tangaratta Feedmill off Wallamore Road, on the edge of Taminda.
The huge development by Tangaratta Stockfeeds - which is part of the Baiada Group - would include storage silos, a boiler house, bunkers, a new milling tower as well as a maintenance workshop and administration building.
The project has been deemed a state significant development meaning it will get the final nod from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
The plans have just been publicly released by the state planning department, after being lodged earlier this year.
If given the nod, it could process up to 17,500 tonnes of poultry food a week.
The proposal has a capital investment value of about $100 million, and the developer said the project "closely aligns" with council's Blueprint 100 vision for Tamworth which identified "the meat and food processing sector has significant potential to expand".
The new state-of-the-art feedmill would ultimately replace the smaller, existing feedmill on the site which has been there since 1975.
The current feedmill would be decommissioned, but not dismantled, to remain a back-up if the new mill failed.
Construction on the new mill is expected to take between 12-15 months and would create about 100 construction jobs.
The existing feedmill already has 15 full time positions but the new production would bump that to 22 full time equivalent positions, and would need to operate 24-hours, seven days a week "to respond to periods of demand".
The developer says there would be 90 heavy vehicle movements a day from the site with 45 trucks in and 45 out. But once the mill is at full capacity, and the old mill decommissioned, that would rise on average to 63 heavy vehicle trips in and then the same out per day, on a 24/7 basis.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.