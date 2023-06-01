The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Cotton industry award finalists include some of the best growers in Australia

Updated June 1 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finalists in the Cotton Industry Awards include some of the best growers in Australia. Picture: File
Finalists in the Cotton Industry Awards include some of the best growers in Australia. Picture: File

The finalists have been announced for the Australian cotton industry's most prestigious awards in 2023. Nominees in the running, over five categories, include growers and industry personnel from Central Queensland to southern New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.