Nothing is off the table when it comes to feeding the world's population, which is expected to reach a staggering 10 billion people by 2050.
With an extra two billion mouths to feed, almost anything will be served up; from insects to cultured meat.
Professor Johannes le Coutre, a food and health expert from UNSW Sydney's School of Chemical Engineering, claims the biggest challenge will be finding ways to sustainably ramp up calorie production by 70 per cent without overwhelming the planet.
"I believe we will still be eating meat in 30 years' time, although less of the meat being consumed will come from livestock," Professor le Coutre said.
"There are simply not enough cows on this planet to meet the projected food production demands and we can't ignore the looming environmental challenges posed by the agriculture and the food industry.
"We're going to need to change what we eat and how we grow it over the next two decades so we can diversify our sources of protein."
Professor le Coutre said the use of cultured meat, or lab-grown meat, will be more accessible in 30 years' time. He said, with more than two billion dollars invested in the sector since 2020, the industry is confident their products will eventually achieve price parity with traditional agriculture.
"While we're making progress in this space, further research is needed to ensure lab-produced meat satisfies consumer expectations and can be manufactured at a reasonable cost," Professor le Coutre says.
"As demand increases, shoppers can expect to see more of it and I have no doubt we'll be eating more foods produced through cellular agriculture."
While many people might not be terribly enthusiastic about consuming cockroaches and crickets - and of course not every insect is edible - the practice is popular in other countries.
People in Thailand, Thailand, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Mexico have benefited from the benefits of insects as a protein-packed meal.
"Biologically, insects are very similar to prawns, which is a crustacean species and both crustaceans and insects are arthropods," says Professor le Coutre.
"Arthropods are basically lifeforms either on land or water that are surrounded by a chitin exoskeleton. Most people won't cringe at the sight of a shrimp on their plate, but many might run if there was an insect crawling on the kitchen counter. There won't be any wasps or bees on the menu in 30 years, but you can bet there will be crickets, moths and beetles."
While the sale of fresh genetically modified (GM) foods such as fruit or vegetables, meat or fish is currently banned in Australia and New Zealand, Professor le Coutre expects there is a role for them in our future food system.
He said the public perception of GMO foods has previously been notoriously negative, which he believes is a result of negative media coverage and a lack of understanding of food science.
"The idea of altering crops to require less water or better resist diseases or pests is not a new one, but it will play an important role if we want our future crops to be more resilient to climate change," Professor le Coutre said.
"We can alter the DNA of crops to require less energy and resources to grow, which will reduce our carbon footprint."
