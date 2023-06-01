A man and a teenage boy have been found dead with gunshot wounds at Yamba in NSW's Northern Rivers region.
Police were called to the property about 1.10pm on Thursday to find the bodies of a 58-year-old man and 15-year-old boy.
A crime scene was established which will be forensically examined.
According to police, initial inquiries indicate the 58-year-old man was a licensed firearms holder and detectives have requested his licensing history from the NSW Firearms Registry.
While the investigation by officers from Coffs Clarence Police District is in its early stages, police don't believe a third party was involved.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
