The Land

Man trapped in crash near Coolamon Road roundabout, Olympic Highway lane closed at Boorooma

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 2 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southbound Olympic Highway traffic was being diverted along Bomen Road after a crash near the Coolamon Road roundabout on Friday morning. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Southbound Olympic Highway traffic was being diverted along Bomen Road after a crash near the Coolamon Road roundabout on Friday morning. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

The Olympic Highway was shut to traffic from the north of Wagga after a crash on the approach to the city on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.