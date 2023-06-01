The Olympic Highway was shut to traffic from the north of Wagga after a crash on the approach to the city on Friday morning.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed crews headed to the scene after being called out around 6.45am, responding to reports of a truck that had run off the road at the highway roundabout intersection with Horseshoe Road.
Paramedics were tending to a man, believed to be aged in his 30s. It is understood he was trapped in the course of the accident.
Police and Fire and Rescue NSW have also responded to the crash and the highway was closed to southbound traffic at the Coolamon Road roundabout for almost two hours.
Diversions that were in place rerouted traffic from the north along Bomen Road, Dampier Street Street, Byrnes Road, Mill Street, Hampden Avenue and Travers Street to reconnect with the Olympic Highway at Moorong.
The latest traffic information can be found at livetraffic.com.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.