A Yamba father shot his son before taking his own life in an "absolutely tragic" incident that has shaken the small NSW fishing town, police say.
Police discovered the bodies of a man, 58, and a boy, 15, both with gunshot wounds at a home on Thursday afternoon after a relative called emergency services over concerns for their welfare.
The incident is believed to be a murder-suicide, North Coast District Commander Shane Cribb told reporters on Friday.
The deaths would take a toll on the fishing and tourism town, he said.
"It's an absolutely tragic situation that my own police had to deal with all night, and they're still there today," Superintendent Cribb said.
"The main thing is to wrap as much support around everyone as we can.
"At the same time, there's a very comprehensive investigation being undertaken by the detectives."
The father was a licensed firearms holder, and was legally entitled to have a firearm found at the scene, Supt Cribb said.
Police will conduct extensive interviews but do not believe a third party was involved.
Welfare services had been extended to families, local schools and emergency services workers who attended the scene, Supt Cribb said.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Australian Associated Press
