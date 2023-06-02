The Land

Father and son dead in suspected murder suicide

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
The bodies of a man and a teenage boy have been found at a home in NSW's Northern Rivers region. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
A Yamba father shot his son before taking his own life in an "absolutely tragic" incident that has shaken the small NSW fishing town, police say.

