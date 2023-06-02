Palgrove genetics were in hot demand at the studs Hunter Valley Bull sale in Scone on Friday. Support from interstate and local buyers assisted in a total clearance of 61 combined Charolais and Ultra Black bulls.
An overall average of $11,754 was achieved accross the sale to a top of $38,000 with a strong presence of online bidding throughout.
In the sale breakdown, 47 Charolais bulls averaged $11,765 to a top of $38,000 while 14 Ultra Black bulls averaged $11,714 and topped at $22,000.
The top priced Charolais bull Palgrove Sheriff PKS139E registered a 2.4 eye muscle area, 12 milk and was a first son of Palgrove Platinum to be offered who sold for $48,000 back in 2020.
Ben Avery, Blackall Qld was the successful top priced Charolais buyer for the day at $38,000 and completed his sale draft with 3 Charolais bulls and 1 Ultra Black to average $24,000. Among his purchases, Mr Avery also bought the top priced Ultra Black bull at $22,000.
Palgrove Strike It Rich QHBS786 a homozygous polled and homozygous black bull registered a 7.4 Intra Muscular Fat pc, 128centimeter eye muscle area and a 42centimeter scrotal.
Return buyer Ingrid O'Neill, Charters Towers Qld purchased 4 Charolais and 1 Ultra Black bull to an $10,600 average and top of $12,000.
Christine Parker, Jericho Qld purchased 3 Charolais and 2 Ultra Black bulls to an $12,000 average and top of $16,000.
AC & K Day, Blackall Qld purchased 4 Charolais bulls to an average of $9500 and a top of $12,000.
Second highest Charolais bull on the day Palgrove Southern Style PKS1584E sold to local hunter valley buyer Sophie Inder from Rockwell Charolais, Merriwa for $24,000.
Return buyer Mrs Inder has been buying from Palgrove for over 6 years and "has never been disappointed" with her purchases.
"We have always used Palgrove bulls in our stud and commercial programs, we don't base our selections off EBV'S {Estimated Breeding Values} as we inspect all of our bull purchases in person and decide on structure and appearance." she said.
The Merriwa based buyer currently runs 200 angus commercial females and 10 stud charolais bulls in their operation.
Palgrove have upheld its annual sale in the Hunter Valley for many years providing their southern cliental it's studs genetics at their doorsteps.
At the conclusion of the sale, Palgrove stud principal Ben Noller reflected on the connection the stud has with the Hunter Valley region
"The Hunter Valley sale has been a long term sale for the Palgrove business and we have a lot of return buyers who have supported us year in-year out, while our cliental keep supporting us we will continue to bring bulls down here" he said.
"Considering the seasonal conditions in around the Hunter Valley region at the moment we are very happy with the sale result today of the clearance."
"We had some long term supporters of ours in the north bidding online which helped the sale along and were very grateful for their support shown." said Mr Noller.
The sale was covered by Davidson Cameron & Co and Mcgrath, Scone with Luke Scicluna the auctioneer.
