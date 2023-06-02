The Land
Palgrove achieve total clearance at Hunter Valley bull sale.

Andy Saunders
Updated June 2 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:00pm
Gemma and Ben Noller, Palgrove alongside Luke Scicluna, Davidson Cameron & Co and Stuart Sheldrake, Mcgrath with the $38,000 top priced bull Palgrove Sheriff.PKS1395E.
Palgrove genetics were in hot demand at the studs Hunter Valley Bull sale in Scone on Friday. Support from interstate and local buyers assisted in a total clearance of 61 combined Charolais and Ultra Black bulls.

