The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

ASWGA conference in Launceston

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Australian Superfine Wool Growers' Association conference and fleece competition convened in Launceston, Tasmania, with a whole weekend of industry involvement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.