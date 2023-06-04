The annual Australian Superfine Wool Growers' Association conference and fleece competition convened in Launceston, Tasmania, with a whole weekend of industry involvement.
The weekend's pinnacle is the Ermenegildo Zegna wool awards presentation. Other highlights included visits to the historic Campbell Town show, which is in its 185 year, the Waverley woollen mils and on-property visits in the northern Midlands region of the state.
The weekend kicked off with a cocktail meet and greet, where superfine and ultrafine wool growers from Tasmania, Victoria, WA and NSW caught up.
